News From Law.com

Together with a pair of Michigan lawyers, a Georgia attorney has helped secure a $100 million federal jury verdict for a client left paralyzed after an encounter with an Atlanta police officer. Plaintiff counsel credit the nine-figure verdict to its ability to focus the jury's attention on key facts, using expert testimony, and arguing that the defendants' showed a lack of accountability for the life-altering injuries.

Georgia

August 29, 2022, 6:42 PM