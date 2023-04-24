Georgia Judicial Salaries Seen as Unfair to All, Study Indic...

News From Law.com

The Judicial Council of Georgia recently conducted a survey on superior court judge pay satisfaction and the results are in. Of 187 superior court judges surveyed, 81% reported that they believe current compensation rates discourage lawyers from joining their circuit benches. The study was a joint effort spearheaded by Justice Charles Bethel of the Georgia Supreme Court and Chief State Court of Appeals Judge Russell Smith, the co-chairs the Ad Hoc Committee of Judicial Salaries and Supplements.

