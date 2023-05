News From Law.com

The mid-year American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, awards for the second and final award cycle of 2023 are out. On Tuesday, the Judicial Council of Georgia Ad Hoc Committee on ARPA Funding announced it awarded grants totaling roughly $15.3M this cycle, to be distributed among 24 judicial circuits.

May 25, 2023, 6:33 PM

