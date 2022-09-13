Georgia Judges Read Meaningful Tweets as Part of Outreach to...

News From Law.com

A growing distrust in public institutions has led a many Georgian to refrain from attending public meetings, contacting or visiting a public official or even voting, according to the Judicial Council of Georgia and Administrative Office of the Courts. Now Georgia judges are teaming with civic education advocates to help improve the state's overall civic health with a video series that educates lawyers and the public about the U.S. Constitution, its application by each government branch and how it can be leveragedto advocate for individual rights.

September 13, 2022, 11:47 AM