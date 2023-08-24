Georgia Judges Are Quitting—And Yes—Moneys a Big Part of...

News From Law.com

Chief Justice Harold D. Melton did it. So did former State-wide Business Court Judge Walter W. Davis. And DeKalb County State Court Judges Tony DelCampo and Dax Lopez, too. With Georgia's average base salary for superior court judges ranked 45th lowest in the nation as of January, it's no surprise many judges have stepped down from the bench to return to legal practice—and higher pay. But a unanimous vote by the Judicial Council of Georgia could now improve jurists' salaries in the eighth most populous state. At its Aug. 18 general session, council members accepted a recommendation to legislatively reform judicial pay.

Georgia

August 24, 2023, 10:24 AM

