A Fulton County judge has ruled against a media company that sued the Georgia city of Sandy Springs for delivering what it argued were incomplete police reports in response to public records requests. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Kimberly M. Esmond Adams ruled Friday that Appen Media Group, which publishes community newspapers in Georgia, did not prove Sandy Springs violated the state's Open Records Act.

Georgia

December 26, 2023, 1:30 PM

