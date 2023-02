News From Law.com

In northwest Georgia, Gordon County Associate Magistrate Judge Larry Bain has hung up his black robe for good. Bain's abrupt decision to step down from the bench puts an end to a Judicial Qualifications Commission investigation.Bain informed Gov. Brian Kemp of his intent to resign in a hand-written letter dated Jan. 26, and received the governor's acceptance four days later. The letter did not include a reason for Bain's resignation, effective Feb. 1.

Georgia

February 01, 2023, 1:50 PM