Throughout the Georgia legal community jurists are mourning the sudden death of Georgia Court of Appeals Judge Clyde L. Reese.Reese died Saturday, Dec. 17 following a short hospital stay, according to a statement issued by the intermediate appellate court. Having served on the Georgia Court of Appeals for the past six years, Reese's unexpected death took a toll on his court colleagues.

December 19, 2022, 9:58 AM