A Georgia judge has ruled that the district attorney's office and sheriff's office in Bibb County mishandled evidence in a murder case pending trial. According to court testimony Tuesday, investigators lost text messages and a doorbell video—key evidence in the case against Jordan Mullis, one of three people charged in the 2021 slaying of 18-year-old Montaveous Raines Jr. in Lake Wildwood, a community in northwest Macon about 84 miles south of Atlanta.

Georgia

October 09, 2023, 12:46 PM

