Georgia House Speaker Ralston, 68, an Attorney, Dies | Law.c...

News From Law.com

Georgia House Speaker David Ralston died Wednesday at 68, spokesperson Kaleb McMichen said, less than two weeks after he announced he was stepping down because of health concerns.A statement issued by McMichen said only that Ralston had died after "an extended illness." The Blue Ridge Republican became Georgia state government's second most powerful leader during his 13 years leading the 180-member House."A great pine tree has fallen in the Georgia House of Representatives," said Democrat Calvin Smyre of Columbus.

Georgia

November 17, 2022, 9:26 AM