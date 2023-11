News From Law.com

An Am Law 200 firm and a small white-collar criminal defense boutique have received more than half of the Georgia Republican Party's $1 million in payments for legal costs this year, as the state party continues to apparently honor its pledge to cover the legal costs of some defendants in the racketeering case linked to former President Donald Trump.

Government

November 21, 2023, 4:35 PM

nature of claim: /