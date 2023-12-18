Georgia GC Compensation Remains Strong Following COVID-19 Di...

News From Law.com

The chief legal officers at Georgia's top public companies saw their compensation remain high in 2022 after the previous year brought a rebound following it mostly dropping both before and after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. That analysis is based on data compiled by the Daily Report's sister organization, ALM Intelligence, through each company's SEC filings. Each public company's five highest-paid executives, which one in-house recruiter called "the all-stars" of those corporations, is made public through proxy statements.

Georgia

December 18, 2023, 11:21 AM

nature of claim: /