Georgia GC Compensation Bounces Back After COVID-19 Dip | La...

The chief legal officers at Georgia's top public companies saw their compensation rebound in 2021 after it mostly dropped both before and after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.That analysis is based on data compiled by the Daily Report's sister organization, ALM Intelligence, through each company's SEC filings. Each public company's five highest-paid executives, which one in-house recruiter called "the all-stars" of those corporations, is made public through proxy statements.
Georgia
December 28, 2022, 3:26 PM