Georgia GC Compensation Bounces Back After COVID-19 Dip | La...

News From Law.com

The chief legal officers at Georgia's top public companies saw their compensation rebound in 2021 after it mostly dropped both before and after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.That analysis is based on data compiled by the Daily Report's sister organization, ALM Intelligence, through each company's SEC filings. Each public company's five highest-paid executives, which one in-house recruiter called "the all-stars" of those corporations, is made public through proxy statements.

Georgia

December 28, 2022, 3:26 PM