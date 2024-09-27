Georgia Firms Earned Hundreds of Thousands This Year in Trum...

News From Law.com

The Georgia Republican Party has slightly increased its monthly spending on legal fees this year as it works to defend so-called alternate electors linked to an election racketeering case involving former President Donald Trump and the state's 2020 presidential election. Georgia's state GOP organization had spent about $650,000 through mid-August to pay lawyers representing some of the defendants in the sprawling racketeering case regarding alleged interference in Georgia's 2020 presidential election led by Trump, who is the party's nominee again this year.

September 27, 2024, 10:39 AM