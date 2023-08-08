Georgia Fires Football Staffer Who Survived Fatal Crash, Les...

News From Law.com

Georgia has fired the football recruiting staffer who survived a January crash that killed player Devin Willock and another recruiting staffer, less than a month after she filed a lawsuit against the university's athletic association. The school issued a statement saying Victoria "Tori" Bowles was dismissed because she refused to cooperate with an internal investigation into the crash. Her attorneys claim she is being retaliated against for filing the lawsuit, which also names former Georgia player Jalen Carter.

August 08, 2023, 12:40 PM

