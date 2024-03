News From Law.com

Last year, attorney Richard Robbins of Robbins Alloy Belinfante Littlefield said he planned to challenge a $2.3 million verdict against his client for infringing on cigarette rolling paper company Republic's trademark for selling counterfeit cigarette rolling papers. Now, U.S. District Judge Michael L. Brown has denied two separate bids by Robbins and co-counsel James Johnson of Johnson Trial Law to slash the verdict.

February 29, 2024, 5:48 PM

