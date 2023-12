News From Law.com

The Georgia Court of Appeals has denied a lawsuit dismissal motion from attorneys representing a doctor who said he had immunity from any medical malpractice claims stemming from a patient's unsuccessful spinal surgery because it happened during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The patient's procedure to install a spinal cord stimulator for chronic pain took place on May 14, 2020, at Emory Johns Creek Hospital in Johns Creek.

