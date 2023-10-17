Georgia Deputy Shoots, Kills Black Man Who Spent 16 Years in...

News From Law.com

A Black man who spent more than 16 years imprisoned in Florida on a wrongful conviction was fatally shot Monday by a sheriff's deputy in Georgia during a traffic stop, authorities said. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which is reviewing the shooting, identified the man as Leonard Allen Cure, 53. Cure had been represented in his exoneration case by the Innocence Project of Florida. The group's executive director, Seth Miller, said he was devastated by news of the death.

Florida

October 17, 2023, 10:15 AM

