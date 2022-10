News From Law.com

The Georgia prosecutor investigating possible illegal election interference in the 2020 election said Thursday that the Supreme Court should not stand in the way of U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham's testimony to a grand jury. In a filing with the high court, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said the justices should reject Graham's plea that they block his testimony while he continues to appeal the order to appear before a special grand jury.

District of Columbia

October 27, 2022, 5:46 PM