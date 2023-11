News From Law.com

The Georgia district attorney who charged former President Donald Trump over his efforts to overturn the state's 2020 election said Tuesday that she expects his trial will be underway through Election Day next year and could possibly stretch past the inauguration in 2025. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis made the comments at an event sponsored by The Washington Post.

District of Columbia

November 15, 2023, 8:00 AM

