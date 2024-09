News From Law.com

A federal court on Tuesday ordered former President Donald Trump to stop using the song "Hold On, I'm Coming" at his campaign events pending the outcome of a complaint alleging copyright infringement. The estate of Isaac Hayes, who co-wrote the song that was a top hit for soul duo Sam & Dave in 1966, filed alleges Trump publicly performed the song without license.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

September 03, 2024, 7:26 PM