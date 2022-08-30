Georgia Court Rolls Out Tool for Appellate Lawyers; Requests...

News From Law.com

eorgia Court of Appeals debuts its new website. Screenshot.Whether seeking admission, looking to file an appeal or searching through dockets and opinions, lawyers accessing the Georgia Court of Appeals' website will now notice a big change.The intermediate appellate court has given its online home a revamp in order to implement improvements requested by jurists, and the public, that'll help make information easier to find."Our Court knows that the vast majority of people interact with us through our website," said Georgia Court of Appeals Chief Judge Brian M. Rickman. "The re-design represents our effort to enhance security, increase ease of use, and increase access to information."

Georgia

August 30, 2022, 1:20 PM