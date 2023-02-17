Georgia Conference to Include Panels on Mental Health, Abort...

News From Law.com

The 32nd annual Georgia Bar, Media & Judiciary Conference will include panel discussions covering a variety of topics from mental health to the media's coverage of the courts to Georgia's abortion law. Hosted by the Georgia First Amendment Foundation, the in-person event will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 24 at the State Bar of Georgia in Atlanta. It will include eight sessions and focus on issues where the First Amendment, journalism, courts and the law intersect.

Georgia

February 17, 2023, 12:18 PM