Georgia City Suspends 6-Member Police Drug Unit Amid Inquiry...

News From Law.com

A middle Georgia city has suspended its police department's six-officer narcotics unit after the district attorney began investigating alleged misconduct. Houston County District Attorney William Kendall told local news outlets Monday that he began investigating after he was told of the unspecified allegations against Warner Robins officers on April 11, getting assistance from the GBI. Kendall said no one has yet been charged, but he said if the investigation finds illegal activity, he will ask grand jurors to consider indictments.

Georgia

April 24, 2023, 4:44 PM

nature of claim: /