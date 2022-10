News From Law.com

A judge determining whether to strike down Georgia's abortion limits heard conflicting views Tuesday about how such restrictions affect doctors who care for pregnant women. Georgia's law bans abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy, though it allows for later abortions to prevent a woman's death or "the substantial and irreversible physical impairment of a major bodily function."

October 26, 2022, 6:02 AM