Lloyd Bell and Dr. Lawrence Schlachter practiced together for seven years, sharing the work and the contingency fees. But they split up in 2021. Now the story is a matter of public record at the Georgia State-wide Business Court. The case covered new ground in Georgia regarding co-counsel relationships. Judge Walt Davis' extensive opinion offered a rare glimpse into the inner workings of private plaintiffs' practice.

August 10, 2022, 12:34 PM