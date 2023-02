News From Law.com

Georgia's elected prosecutors could face disciplinary sanctions, removals or easier voter recalls for declining to bring charges for misdemeanors under two bills introduced Thursday. Although one of the bills, which would set up an oversight commission, has failed before, Republicans have reintroduced it as Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp criticizes prosecutors for not doing enough to prosecute all crimes—which sets the stage for GOP majorities to take action in 2023.

Georgia

February 03, 2023, 9:33 AM