A new Senate committee has given new life to a bill that would formally define antisemitism in Georgia law. The Senate Children and Families Committee voted 6-2 on Thursday to insert language that had previously been in a different bill into House Bill 144. The effort had faltered Monday after the previous bill was amended in a way that sponsors opposed, after running disputes over whether it would be used to censor criticism of Israel.

March 23, 2023, 12:02 PM

