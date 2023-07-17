Georgia Athletics, Jalen Carter Sued by Passenger in Fatal C...

News From Law.com

A woman seriously injured in the January car crash that killed Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and an athletics staffer has sued the school's athletics association and former Bulldogs defensive tackle Jalen Carter for damages. Victoria S. Bowles was riding in the backseat of the rented Ford Expedition driven by fellow UGA recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy, who died in the Jan. 15 crash along with Willock while racing Carter at more than 104 mph following the Bulldogs' CFP championship celebration.

Georgia

July 17, 2023, 3:30 PM

