On May 25, the Georgia Asian Pacific American Bar Association (GAPABA) hosted its ninth annual GAPABA Gala at the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta, and the event celebrated the organization's 30th anniversary. More than 600 guests attended the sold-out event, which was emceed by CNN anchor and correspondent Amara Sohn Walker and included an awards presentation.

Georgia

June 09, 2023, 3:03 PM

