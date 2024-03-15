Georgia Appellate Court Rules Landlords Not Liable for Premi...

News From Law.com

A Georgia Court of Appeals opinion weighed in on lingering questions after the Supreme Court's landmark decision in premises liability case CVS v. Carmichael.In the dispute at hand, the intermediate court was asked whether the defendant landlord had a duty to go into a tenant's unit and remove a gun "for safety reasons," as stipulated in the tenant's lease, after receiving several reports that the child who lived in that unit was seen holding a gun in the apartment complex common areas before he shot another resident. The court held it didn't.

