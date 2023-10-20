Georgia Agrees to Pay for Gender-Affirming Care for Public E...

News From Law.com

The state of Georgia will start paying for gender-affirming health care for state employees, public school teachers and former employees covered by a state health insurance plan, settling another in a string of lawsuits against Georgia agencies aiming to force them to pay for gender-confirmation surgery and other procedures. The plaintiffs moved to dismiss their case Thursday in Atlanta federal court, announcing they had reached a settlement with the State Health Benefit Plan.

October 20, 2023, 7:10 PM

