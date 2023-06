News From Law.com

Georgetown University Law Center has received its largest-ever capital gift in its 153-year history. Daniel M. Tsai, who graduated with an LL.M. from Georgetown Law in 1979 and is now the chairman of Taiwan-based Fubon Financial Group, gifted $30 million to Georgetown Law, according to his bio and the school's announcement.

June 23, 2023, 3:10 PM

