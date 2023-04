New Suit - Employment

Walmart was sued Tuesday in Pennsylvania Middle District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was filed by Donham Law and the Hobbs Law Firm on behalf of a plaintiff claiming disability bias and retaliation. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00571, George v. Walmart Incorporated.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 04, 2023, 2:50 PM

Plaintiffs

Noah George

Plaintiffs

Law Offices Of Michael F. Fenton

Donham Law

defendants

Walmart Incorporated

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA