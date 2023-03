Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Fisher & Phillips on Friday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Geodis Logistics and Staffmark Investment to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Smaili & Associates on behalf of a plaintiff alleging race and disability bias. The case is 5:23-cv-00425, George v. Staffmark Investment LLC et al.

Transportation & Logistics

March 10, 2023, 8:32 PM