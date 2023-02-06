Who Got The Work

Amanda L. Lowe, Tara Ward and Chloe J. Nowak from Phillips Lytle have stepped in to represent Roswell Park Cancer Institute Corp. and Dr. Gurkamal Singh Chatta in a pending lawsuit over alleged race- and religious-based employment discrimination. The suit was filed Dec. 22 in New York Western District Court by Tully Rinckey PLLC on behalf of Dr. Saby George. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo, is 1:22-cv-01006, George v. Roswell Park Cancer Institute Corporation et al.

Health Care

February 06, 2023, 5:18 AM