Who Got The Work

Heather M. Gwinn Pabon of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani has entered an appearance for Chandler Properties LLC and Overall Creek Apartments in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the Fair Housing Act. The action, which alleges physical access barriers at the defendant's apartment complex, was filed March 31 in Tennessee Middle District Court by Calhoun & Associates and Agee Owens Law on behalf of Cynthia George. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Aleta A. Trauger, is 3:23-cv-00297, George v. Overall Creek Apartments, LLC et al.

Real Estate

May 15, 2023, 5:35 AM

Plaintiffs

Cynthia George

Plaintiffs

Calhoun & Associates

Agee Owens & Cooper, LLC

defendants

B.L. Bennett & Associates, Inc.

Bbs Taft 5150 JB Owner, LLC

Chandler Properties, LLC

Cpjb Drive Owner, LLC

Denholtz 5150 JB Owner, LLC

Overall Creek Apartments, LLC

defendant counsels

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

nature of claim: 443/over alleged violations of the Fair Housing Act