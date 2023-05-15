Heather M. Gwinn Pabon of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani has entered an appearance for Chandler Properties LLC and Overall Creek Apartments in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the Fair Housing Act. The action, which alleges physical access barriers at the defendant's apartment complex, was filed March 31 in Tennessee Middle District Court by Calhoun & Associates and Agee Owens Law on behalf of Cynthia George. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Aleta A. Trauger, is 3:23-cv-00297, George v. Overall Creek Apartments, LLC et al.
Real Estate
May 15, 2023, 5:35 AM