Lauren K. Neal and Miranda N. Gilbert of Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell have stepped in as defense counsel to National Resilience Inc., a technology-focused biomanufacturing company, in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The suit, filed Oct. 9 in Delaware District Court by Carothers & Hauswirth on behalf of Andrew George, accuses the defendant of failing to remit sale proceeds on certain stock options. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Colm F. Connolly, is 1:23-cv-01121, George v. National Resilience, Incorporated.

November 23, 2023, 8:47 AM

