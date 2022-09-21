New Suit - Trademark

White & Case filed a trademark and trade dress infringement lawsuit Tuesday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of Creative Design FZ LLC and George V. Eatertainment SA, owners and developers of the 'Buddha-Bar' brand and concept. The suit accuses Elmwood Ventures LLC and Arkady Vaygensberg of breaching a trademark license agreement by failing to pay over $100,000 in unpaid royalties. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-08047, George V Eatertainment S.A. et al v. Elmwood Ventures LLC et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

September 21, 2022, 6:38 AM