New Suit - ERISA

Unum Life Insurance and Bedford Regional Medical Center were slapped with an ERISA lawsuit Tuesday in Indiana Southern District Court. The court action, pertaining to disability benefits, was filed by the Hankey Law Office on behalf of Marshall George. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-00121, George v. Bedford Regional Medical Center, A Member Of Vha Central, Inc. Plan et al.

Insurance

September 20, 2022, 11:31 AM