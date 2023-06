News From Law.com

Embattled U.S. Rep. George Santos on Friday appealed the order of a federal magistrate judge finding he must reveal the names of those who cosigned his $500,000 unsecured bond. Murray's request comes two days after U.S. District Magistrate Court Judge Anne Shields ruled the names should be unsealed, but gave Santos time to appeal. Santos (R-New York) earlier this week declared he would rather surrender for pre-trial detention than have the names released.

Government

June 09, 2023, 11:19 AM

