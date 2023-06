Removed To Federal Court

Garrison Yount Forte & Mulcahy on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Flagstar Bank, Integon Insurance, American Security Insurance and Nationstar Mortgage to Louisiana Western District Court. The complaint, concerning a dispute over property damage claims, was filed by attorney Deidre K. Peterson on behalf of Bernard George and Michelle George. The case is 6:23-cv-00803, George et al v. National General Insurance Co.

Banking & Financial Services

June 14, 2023, 7:24 PM

Plaintiffs

Bernard George

Michelle George

Deidre K Peterson

defendants

American Security Insurance Co

Flagstar Bank

National General Insurance Company

Nationstar Mortgage L L C

Integon Insurance Co

defendant counsels

Law Office Of Gordon P Serou Jr

Garrison Yount Forte Mulcahy

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute