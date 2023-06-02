New Suit - ERISA

Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren filed an ERISA lawsuit Thursday Minnesota District Court on behalf of Associated General Contractors of Minnesota Apprenticeship and Training Fund, Jeffrey Carlson and other plaintiffs. The complaint pursues claims against Jason LLC and its owner Jason J. Jacobsen for their failure to pay monthly fringe benefit contributions. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:23-cv-01646, George et al v. Jacon LLC et al.

Business Services

June 02, 2023, 7:52 AM

Plaintiffs

Associated General Contractors of Minnesota Apprenticeship and Training Fund

Jason George

Jeffrey Carlson

Joseph Shetlon

Michael McNamara

Timothy Gillen

Plaintiffs

Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren

defendants

Jacob J Jacobsen

Jacon LLC

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations