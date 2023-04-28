New Suit - ERISA

Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren filed an ERISA lawsuit Thursday in Minnesota District Court on behalf of Jason George and Timothy Gillen, as trustees of the Operating Engineers Local #49 Health and Welfare Fund. The suit seeks to declare that an anonymous defendant's employer has no involvement in the plan and seeks to uphold that Title VII does not apply to the plan. According to the suit, the defendant filed an appeal for coverage related to gender dysmorphia surgery. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:23-cv-01200, George et al v. Doe.

Insurance

April 28, 2023, 6:24 AM

Jason George

The Operating Engineers Local #49 Health and Welfare Fund

Timothy Gillen

Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren

John Doe

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation