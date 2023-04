New Suit - ERISA

Carleton Cos. was hit with an ERISA lawsuit on Tuesday in Minnesota District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid trust contributions, was filed by Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren on behalf of Operating Engineers Local 49. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:23-cv-01160, George et al. v. Carleton Cos. Inc.

Minnesota

April 25, 2023, 4:08 PM

Plaintiffs

Jason George

Jeffrey Carlson

Joseph Shelton

Michael McNamara

Timothy Gillen

Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren

defendants

Carleton Companies, Inc.

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations