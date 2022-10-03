New Suit - ERISA

Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren filed an ERISA lawsuit Monday in Minnesota District Court against Jackson Utilities Directional. The case was brought on behalf of the Operating Engineers Local #49 Health and Welfare Fund and other plaintiffs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:22-cv-02429, George, and successors as Trustees of the Operating Engineering Local #49 Health and Welfare Fund et al v. Jackson Utilities Directional, LLC.

Construction & Engineering

October 03, 2022, 7:30 PM