Who Got The Work

Misty R. Percifield of Wilson Elser has entered an appearance for Telefunken USA in a pending trademark and trade dress infringement lawsuit. The case was filed Dec. 20 in Connecticut District Court by Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner and Spears Manning & Martini on behalf of audio equipment seller Georg Neumann GmbH. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sarala V. Nagala, is 3:23-cv-01644, Georg Neumann GmbH v. Telefunken USA, LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 13, 2024, 8:05 AM

Plaintiffs

Georg Neumann GmbH

Plaintiffs

Spears Manning & Martini LLC

defendants

Telefunken North America, LLC

Telefunken USA, LLC

defendant counsels

Wilson Elser

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims