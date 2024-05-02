Geographic Expansion, Increased Competitiveness Underscore S...

News From Law.com

After a strong first quarter for law firm mergers in 2024, the past week saw no fewer than five law firm combinations, plus a large group move in Boston. Larger firms' desire to expand into new markets and smaller firms' need to become more competitive underscored a merger flurry that stretched from Boulder to Boca Raton, according to interviews and press releases from the moves. An appetite for growth in the Am Law 200 and competitive pressure on boutiques are likely to fuel more mergers in 2024, said law firm consultant Kristin Stark of Fairfax Associates.

Legal Services - Large Law

May 02, 2024, 10:47 AM

