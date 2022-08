News From Law.com

During the peak of the talent wars in mid-2021, law firms across the country accepted the remote work demands of partners and associates who had relocated—to the suburbs, another state, or, in many cases, South Florida. But in addition to benefiting from the influx of out-of-state laterals who signed leases near their offices, South Florida firms have also become more accepting of lawyers who want to live elsewhere in Florida or the U.S.

Legal Services

August 25, 2022, 6:09 PM