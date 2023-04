Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Manatt Phelps & Phillips on Thursday removed a digital privacy class action against Guitar Center to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Bursor & Fisher, is part of a wave of cases accusing businesses of violating privacy laws by recording and monitoring 'chat' communications on their websites. The case is 2:23-cv-02603, Strehl v. Guitar Center Inc.

Internet & Social Media

April 06, 2023, 7:49 PM

Geoffrey Strehl

Bursor & Fisher

Guitar Center, Inc.

Manatt, Phelps & Phillips

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims